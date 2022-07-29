Hooray Foods has announced its new version of the plant-based bacon is arriving at grocery stores and food service nationwide. The bacon offers improvements in texture, flavor, and nutritional profile.

“Since our debut in late 2020, we’ve been focused on reaching meat eaters and flexitarians because they are a key demographic in driving our mission of creating a healthier planet going forward,” said Sri Artham, CEO and founder of Hooray Foods. “Taste has always been the greatest barrier to people trying plant-based meats, so from the moment our original bacon hit stores, we knew there was more work to be done.”

Hooray Foods plant-based bacon was designed to mimic pork bacon like never before. Every strip of bacon now includes a variety of crispy and chewy parts, thanks to Hooray Foods’ evolved proprietary emulsion forming technology. Additionally, new natural flavors further the fatty and meaty flavor of pork bacon. Conveniently, the plant-based bacon also provides a better nutritional value at 40 calories per strip, which is 65% fewer calories, 75% less fat, and 40% less sodium than pork bacon, while still being allergy-friendly.

“We’ve spent more than a year and a half testing a variety of ingredients to improve our texture, researching flavors to create a rounder flavor profile, and conducting a comprehensive color analysis to elevate the appearance of the product,” said Hooray Foods food scientist Patrick Dziura. “The end result is a winning combination that delivers the full sensory experience of cooking and eating bacon.”

Hooray Foods plant-based bacon began rolling out in July to grocery stores including Whole Foods Market nationwide, Wegmans and other regional retail chains, and independent grocers, as well as restaurants like Fuddruckers. Shoppers can identify the new version with a green “AWESOMER” sticker on the package.

To learn more about Hooray Foods plant-based bacon and to find the nearest store or foodservice location carrying the product, visit hoorayfoods.com.

Source: Hooray Foods