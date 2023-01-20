Hooray Foods, a company in the plant-based meats category, is announcing a launch of an equity crowdfunding campaign. The Community Round is hosted on Wefunder, a platform that enables the general public to invest in pre-IPO startups alongside venture capitalists. This is a unique opportunity for the brand’s customers, fans and supporters of the plant-based food industry to invest in Hooray Foods for as little as $100 in exchange for company equity and product perks.

"We’re happy to invite our community to join us on the march toward a better food system,” said Hooray Foods founder and CEO Sri Artham. “This is also a rare business opportunity as the plant-based bacon market has massive potential but there are no [publicly traded] companies in the space. Additionally, our bacon has great margins, our sales have been on the rise and we have a clear plan to being a profitable company by the end of this year, all of which create a path to an excellent return on investment.”

Hooray Foods uses a scalable and patent-protected technology to create plant-based bacon that sizzles and tastes like traditional pork bacon. Because the bacon is free from soy and gluten, and made of simple ingredients, it is accessible to a wider range of customers compared to Hooray’s competitors.

With a value of $6 billion in the United States alone and $55 billion worldwide, the plant-based market has immense potential. In just two years, Hooray Foods has gained a widespread share, selling in more than 1,000 grocery stores, including Whole Foods Market nationwide, and a growing presence in restaurants. Moreover, Hooray Foods bacon is quickly approaching price parity with traditional meat products.

Upon reaching a goal of securing $500,000 in this Community Round, Hooray Foods plans to expand Hooray Bacon's distribution and further research and development that will allow the brand to fill in the gap in plant-based meats on the market.

To learn more about Hooray Foods plant-based bacon and its strategy to reach profitability, as well as investment options, visit wefunder.com/hooray.

Sources: Hooray Foods; Wefunder