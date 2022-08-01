The 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) has surpassed 500,000 square feet of exhibit space and secured more than 940 exhibitors, with six months remaining until the Expo. Made up of three integrated trade shows—the International Poultry Expo, International Feed Expo, and International Meat Expo—IPPE is the world’s largest annual poultry and egg, meat, and animal food trade show and is sponsored by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), and the North American Meat Institute (NAMI).

“We are excited to gather again, in-person, for IPPE 2023,” remarked show organizers. “We are encouraged by our strong exhibitor participation, as it demonstrates that they are enthusiastic about showcasing the latest technologies and services that will continue to drive the industry forward.”

IPPE will be held Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 24 - 26, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The Expo will showcase the most current technology, equipment and services used in the production and processing of animal food, meat, and poultry and egg products. Combining the expertise from AFIA, NAMI, and USPOULTRY, IPPE will also feature dynamic education programs focused on the latest industry issues.

Attendee registration will open Oct. 3. For more information about IPPE, visit ippexpo.org.

2023 IPPE SHOW HOURS:

Tuesday, Jan. 24: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The health and safety of everyone who attends the IPPE is a top priority. Updates regarding appropriate safety and health protocols will be provided to all stakeholders as the situation warrants.

