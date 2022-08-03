To keep pace with the organic industry’s near record 12.8% growth and its clients’ increased needs, specialty consultancy Wolf & Associates, Inc. announced it has doubled its network of organic specialists to more than 25 subject matter experts across the globe. This significant expansion enables Wolf & Associates to increase capacity for existing services and add new consulting services to its capabilities to support enterprises committed to organic and other climate impact mitigation practices.

The 27-year-old agency, founded by organic industry entrepreneur Bill Wolf, broadened its menu of services for businesses of all sizes, from emerging brands to Fortune 500 companies, as the organic marketplace and regulatory environment is changing. The following consulting capabilities strengthen W&A’s core expertise in organic certification, inputs, and strategic advice:

Preparedness for National Organic Program’s Strengthening Organic Enforcement (SOE)

EPA and 25(b) Registrations under federal and state laws

State fertilizer registrations

‘Watchdog’ monitoring and policy analysis

Crisis communications planning and execution

Public relations, marketing, and brand storytelling

Advice to produce and greenhouse-controlled environment agriculture

International standards for organic certification

Livestock standards for organic certification

Accredited Certifier Association (ACA) compliance and training

“Wolf & Associates’ increased capacity allows us to better serve our clients and grow their organic businesses and the organic community as we all navigate dynamic change on myriad levels,” said Wolf. “I’m excited by our consultancy’s growth and evolution with a diversity of talent and highly qualified experts joining our team.”

To help manage W&A’s growth, long time organic industry leader John Foster joined the agency in 2021 as a senior associate. He has led the initiative to build a more robust W&A team of organic specialists, which represents more than 500 years of combined experience in the organic industry at every link of organic production and commerce.

“The organic industry remains in a state of near constant change, but we also remain a tightknit community,” said Foster. “I am honored to be part of this all-star team of experts and on behalf of our clients, support organic and environmental integrity as an imperative for society.”

Source: Wolf & Associates, Inc.