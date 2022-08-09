Innophos, a global business of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver benefits for the food, health, and nutrition markets, announced the release of its latest whitepaper, Solutions for Plant-Based Meat Substitutes. The whitepaper follows a recent presentation Innophos made at the 2022 Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Annual Event and Expo, highlighting solutions to solve the challenges around formulating plant-based meat substitutes.

The new whitepaper presents case studies that showcase how the right phosphate and protein combinations can improve the texture and taste of plant-based meat substitute products. Key topics include:

Consumer trends and how Gen Z is driving change in the plant-based space

The challenges of formulating meat substitutes with plant-based proteins

Detailed case studies on the impact of phosphate technologies on texture in a variety of plant-based meat substitutes.

“Following a highly attended presentation at IFT First 22, we are excited to share the science behind the unique benefits that phosphates bring to plant-based products,” said Eugenia Erlij, vice president of marketing and communications at Innophos.

Innophos is committed to providing the highest quality, science-backed products, and has developed significant research to strengthen its offerings in the plant-based space to deliver new solutions to its customers.

Find more information about Innophos' plant-based protein solutions or download the Solutions for Plant-Based Meat Substitutes whitepaper.

Source: Innophos