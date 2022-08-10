An eight-year alliance between the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the American Staffing Association (ASA) was established to improve the workplace safety and health of temporary workers. OSHA and ASA signed an Ambassador document on August 9, 2022, in recognition of ASA’s demonstrated commitment to collaborating with the agency to improve safety and health practices and programs in American workplaces.

The goal of an Ambassador is to continue the longstanding relationships between OSHA and Alliance participants through ongoing outreach and information-sharing, and training.

OSHA and ASA first signed an alliance in 2014 and it was renewed in 2016. Their collaboration has resulted in several successful initiatives and activities, including:

Promotion of OSHA’s Temporary Worker Initiative to raise awareness among host and staffing employers of safety and health issues that impact immigrant and vulnerable worker populations across multiple industry sectors (General Industry, Shipyards, and Construction).

Free webinars that discuss a series of OSHA Temporary Worker Initiative Bulletins, including a recent webinar about the agency’s newest bulletin on outdoor/indoor heat prevention. Other webinar topics include respiratory protection, noise exposure and hearing conservation, and communicating with workers about hazardous materials.

An ASA safety committee that works with companies to ensure temporary workers’ voices are heard and to identify workers interested in safety and health careers.

“Temporary workers are, by law, afforded the same workplace protections as permanent employees,” said Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. “We are grateful for ASA’s continued dedication to helping OSHA educate temporary workers about their rights and train host employers and staffing agencies on their responsibilities to protect the safety and health of this vital part of the workforce.”

ASA, founded in 1966, is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices.

Through the Alliance Program, OSHA works with organizations such as trade and professional associations, labor unions, educational institutions, community and faith-based groups, and government agencies to share information about OSHA’s initiatives and compliance assistance resources with workers and employers, and educate workers and employers about their rights and responsibilities.