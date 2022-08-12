Niche Meat Processor Assistance Network (NMPAN), Kitchen Table Consultants, and the American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) have released a self-paced online PACE course edition of the Meat Processor Academy. This is a chance to learn directly from meat scientists, working operators, and industry experts.

The Meat Processor Academy will provide intermediate to advanced content on topics related to business, finances, and operational aspects of growing meat processing businesses. Therefore, the course is designed for meat plant owners/operators as well as key leadership positions.

Attendees should be meat processors with 25 to 150 employees, or if less than 25 they have definite plans to grow to that scale soon, with ideally at least two years in operation. Course content is geared primarily towards full service inspected and fee-for-service processors, however, further processors and co-packers are also welcome, as well as custom exempt processors that plan to grow into inspection.

Dates: The self-paced version of this course launched July 15th, 2022. The course is approximately 14 hours of pre-recorded content. Attendees have six months to watch all of the classes.

Investment: $150 for up to two people in a family or business.

Location: 100% virtual, using the Canvas learning platform.

How to register: Registration for the self-paced course is open here.

Source: NMPAN