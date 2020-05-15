Vermont Wagyu now available online

Vermont Wagyu, a purveyor of all natural, 100% full-blood Wagyu beef, is now shipping its beyond prime grade beef direct to households throughout the U.S. via its website: vermontwagyu.com. Vermont Wagyu, a family-owned farm, raises expertly bred Wagyu cattle, descended from Japanese seed stock and prized for its superior buttery flavor, intensely marbled cuts and for being rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. The farm practices whole animal butchery, making everything from tenderloin, ribeye and strip steaks to short ribs, burger meat, chorizo and marrow bones available to customers online, farm-to-table. Vermont Wagyu is a Michelin Star restaurant supplier and the proud winner of “Number One for Taste” in the 100% full-blood Wagyu category at the American Wagyu Association’s 2018 and 2019 Triple Crown Steak Challenge.

“Our commitment is to offer customers naturally raised 100% full-blood Wagyu beef with no added growth hormones or steroids. Our cattle are primarily grass fed and they make it beyond prime grade 100% of the time. All this produces a healthy beef with a melt-in-your mouth texture that’s hard to find anywhere else in the American Northeast,” said Vermont Wagyu owner and founder Dr. Sheila Patinkin, who personally oversees the farm’s breeding genetics program. “We also package and send each order direct from the farm. Customers have the comfort of knowing that their food is coming directly from our family to yours.”

The Vermont Wagyu story started 2006, when Dr. Patinkin and her family purchased and restored the beautiful 216-year old Spring-Rock Farm in the Parker Hill Rural Historic District of Vermont. In 2008, Dr. Patinkin purchased 20 Wagyu embryos and began breeding the esteemed Japanese cattle at the newly christened Vermont Wagyu farm.

“Our farm is ideal for raising Wagyu cattle. There are natural features that protect the animals from harsh wind and snowdrifts,” added Dr. Patinkin. “The ancestors of our Wagyu cows pulled carts up Japanese mountains for many generations, making them very muscular and producing the famous Wagyu marbling. These cows are right at home roaming in Vermont mountains and feeding on the wholesome terroir of our grasses.”

