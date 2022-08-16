The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards, and Product Safety division is urging Connecticut residents to check their refrigerators for EZ Noble Sushi, which was available for purchase this week at Geissler’s Supermarkets in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

East Windsor-based EZ Noble Sushi is voluntarily recalling several products that lacked allergen information on the labels. EZ Noble Sushi products are sold exclusively at Geissler’s, which has removed the products from shelves. The store is working with EZ Noble Sushi to correct the labels. Unlabeled allergens include eggs, wheat, and milk.

“Properly labeling food products is critical to protecting the health and safety of consumers," said Consumer Protection Deputy Commissioner Maureen Magnan. "Thank you to our Food Inspectors for their hard work in ensuring product safety, and to EZ Noble Sushi and Geissler’s for working quickly to address this issue.”

EZ Noble Sushi was distributed in all seven Geissler’s Supermarket locations including East Windsor, Windsor, Somers, Bloomfield, South Windsor, Granby, and Agawam, Massachusetts.

Customers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume it and dispose of it or return it to the point of purchase. Customers who consumed the products and are feeling unwell should seek medical attention.

To date no illnesses have been reported.

The affected products include: