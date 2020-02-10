Meat sticks recalled for undeclared allergens

Family Traditions Meat Company, an Ackley, Iowa establishment, is recalling approximately 270 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef stick products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The fully cooked, ready-to-eat beef stick items were produced on Nov. 14, 2019, Dec. 3, 2019 and Jan. 6, 2020 and have a shelf life of six months. The following product is subject to recall:

3-oz. and 6-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “Arcadia MEATS SMOKED BEEF STICKS ORIGINAL” with lot numbers 31819, 33719 and 00620.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46538” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered by a compliance officer with the Iowa Department of Agriculture during in-commerce surveillance activities at a retail store. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS