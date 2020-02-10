Meat and Poultry Industry News

Meat sticks recalled for undeclared allergens

newsbriefs
February 10, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS Allergen / misbranding / Recall
Reprints
No Comments

Family Traditions Meat Company, an Ackley, Iowa establishment, is recalling approximately 270 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef stick products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced. The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The fully cooked, ready-to-eat beef stick items were produced on Nov. 14, 2019, Dec. 3, 2019 and Jan. 6, 2020 and have a shelf life of six months. The following product is subject to recall:

  • 3-oz. and 6-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “Arcadia MEATS SMOKED BEEF STICKS ORIGINAL” with lot numbers 31819, 33719 and 00620.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46538” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wisconsin.                                 

The problem was discovered by a compliance officer with the Iowa Department of Agriculture during in-commerce surveillance activities at a retail store. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Source: FSIS

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Columbia/Okura showcases new cobot powered solutions for palletizing at ATX West

Meyn Americas announces new hires

Pallet leveler has operator controlled height adjustment

Perdue Farms and Penn State University partner to create transformative change in food & agriculture

Walmart’s entrance into beef supply chain not expected to drive near term changes to cattle industry

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.