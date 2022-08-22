Six Case Farms facilities, including three processing plants, two feed mills, and one hatchery, were recognized by the Joint Industry Safety and Health Council for their outstanding and consistent implementation of employee safety and health programs. Case Farms was honored at the National Safety Conference for the Poultry Industry on August 12-14 in Destin, Florida.

“At Case Farms, we make sure our safety programs are at the center of our operations,” said Leonard Parks, director of human resources, Case Farms. “We are honored to be recognized by the Industry for our accomplishments and proud of our employees for their daily commitment to workplace safety.”

The Company’s food-producing facilities that received Awards of Distinction, the Council’s highest honor, include processing plants in Goldsboro and Morganton, N.C., feed mills in Shelby, N.C. and Massillon, Ohio and a hatchery in Goldsboro, N.C.

Case Farms Winesburg, Ohio processing plant also received the Council’s second highest honor, the Award of Honor.

Award eligibility required these facilities to maintain their key Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety metrics—Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) and Days Away, Restricted or Transferred (DART)—at levels at equal to or less than the industry average as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Award consideration was also based on each facility’s written explanation of its safety programs and processes.

The Joint Industry Safety and Health Council consists of members from the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, National Chicken Council, and National Turkey Federation. Collectively, the three organizations represent 95 percent of the nation’s poultry products and their members generate more than 1.3 million total U.S. jobs.

Source: Case Farms