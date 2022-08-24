Texas Chicken has announced a new expansion deal with existing New Zealand franchisee George Constantinou through his company Good Taste Co Pty Limited, who will add 20 units to his current five restaurants as part of a new development agreement with the brand. The 20 new restaurants in the brand’s updated Blaze design will begin to open in 2023.

Impressed by the brand’s solid presence in the APAC region, Constantinou became a franchisee in 2015 and has been a dedicated leader ever since, bringing the flavors of Texas Chicken to New Zealand backed with support and encouragement from the brand.

"Texas Chicken has helped my franchise organization tackle challenges and identify opportunities for innovation and growth, offering significant support in all areas of the business," said Constantinou.

Aside from being part of the brand’s extensive international growth plans, the additional Texas Chicken restaurants are also part of the re-branding campaign known as the Blaze initiative, which features a modernized dining experience and elevated food and service quality. Constantinou and his team are currently exploring various areas throughout the country to find the ideal location for his restaurants expected to open next year.

This expansion announcement comes after the recent announcement of the agreement reached for the Texas Chicken franchisee in Malaysia to add 125 additional restaurants, furthering its reach and responding to its increasing popularity in Asia Pacific.

Russ Sumrall, senior vice president, international strategic development, coordinated the expansion agreement with Constantinou. Sumrall added, “We are very grateful to George and his team for their leadership in the region and their trust in Texas Chicken. Of course, we are always proud to bring our brand to new countries, but I love it even more when our existing franchisees request to build more Texas Chicken restaurants! There’s no doubt more and more Kiwi’s will get to know the flavorful legendary taste of Texas soon.”

Source: Texas Chicken