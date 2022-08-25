Church’s Texas Chicken has announced two new meal options available for a limited time—the Feed the Family Feast and the Texas Two-Piece Feast.

“Church’s Texas Chicken values family and delicious meals at a great price, so we are very excited to be bringing these two meal options to our menus for the next couple of months,” said Doug Reifschneider, executive lead, marketing. “As we are always looking for ways to better serve our guests, we sincerely hope the Feed the Family Feast and Texas Two-Piece Feast offers can bring comfort and happiness to everyone during an economically stressful time.”

Starting at $20, the Feed the Family Feast offer encourages guests to share Church’s Texas heritage with the entire family with the 10-piece leg and thigh assortment, two large sides, five Honey-Butter Biscuits, and five Jalapeño peppers.

The Texas Two-Piece Feast, more for an individual, includes a two-piece leg and thigh assortment, one Honey-Butter Biscuit, and one Jalapeño pepper starting at $2.99.

The two meal options are available for a limited time starting August 25. Pricing and availability may vary by location. For more information, visit churchs.com.

Source: Church's Texas Chicken