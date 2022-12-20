Church’s Texas Chicken, one of the world’s largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains known for its bold Texas flavors, is offering up a new meal deal — full of the brand’s iconic flavors — that is suitable for lunch, dinner or any time in between.

Starting at $4.49, the 3-Piece Classic includes a three-piece leg and thigh assortment and a Honey-Butter Biscuit. Starting at $7.99, guests can upgrade to a combo to get all that’s included in the 3-Piece Classic plus a regular side of mashed potatoes and a large drink.

“At Church’s Texas Chicken, we want to start the new year right by ensuring our guests can satisfy their cravings with a great meal at a better price,” said Doug Reifschneider, executive lead, marketing. “We are offering the 3-Piece Classic to provide a quick, satisfying and affordable meal [that] anyone can enjoy at any time of day[,] complete with our hand-crafted, perfectly fried chicken and a fresh-baked Honey-Butter Biscuit.”

The 3-Piece Classic Meal is available starting Dec. 22 at participating Church’s Texas Chicken restaurants while supplies last; prices may vary by location. For more information, visit www.churchs.com.

Source: Church’s Texas Chicken; Texas Chicken