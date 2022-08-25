The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for poultry and meat products containing a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated corn starch that has been recalled due to an undeclared allergen, specifically milk. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. This situation is currently evolving, which means additional products may be added. Please continue to check back for possible updates.

While this public health alert focuses on chicken and pork tamale products, FSIS believes it is likely that additional meat and poultry products will be affected by the FDA-regulated corn starch. The list of products subject to the public health alert are available here and the labels are available here. The tamales were shipped to warehouse, distributor, and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. However, if other products are added, additional states might be affected.

FSIS and FDA are coordinating on the recalled corn starch and are working together to determine the extent of the distribution of the corn starch to other establishments.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ homes. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.