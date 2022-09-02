The 2022 Colorado’s Electric Cooperatives Junior Livestock Sale held at the Colorado State Fair raised more than $491,000 in the auction of 139 animals raised and shown by young people from across Colorado. The 2022 Grand Champion Market Beef, raised by Stetson Gabel of Weld County, was sold for $58,000 and was purchased by Sam Brown and Family.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 150 years of the Colorado State Fair and events like the Junior Livestock Sale help us look to the future of agriculture in Colorado. To keep thriving, we must continue supporting the next generation of agriculture by empowering our young ag leaders and preparing them to step into leadership roles when their time comes,” said Governor Jared Polis.

The Junior Livestock Sale benefits youth exhibitors who raise animals to show at the Colorado State Fair. All youth exhibitors who participated in today’s auction are learning responsibility, leadership, showmanship, and best animal husbandry practices.

“The Junior Livestock Sale highlights the hard work and dedication of Colorado’s young people who will become the next generation of leaders in the agriculture industry,” said Colorado State Fair General Manager Scott Stoller. “We’re thankful to the generous buyers who are committed to supporting the future of Colorado agriculture and who traveled from near and far to participate in the auction.”

The junior livestock sale is instrumental in supporting the future of Colorado’s agribusiness, as it demonstrates the importance of raising quality livestock and the work required of those who pursue careers in agriculture. The auctioneer and master of ceremonies for the event was John Korrey.

A complete list of all winners is posted on the Colorado State Fair website, and the Grand and Reserve Champions list can be found here.

The 2022 Colorado State Fair continues through September 5th. For a complete schedule of state fair daily events, fair hours, admission pricing, and parking information, visit ColoradoStateFair.com.

Source: Colorado Dept. of Agriculture