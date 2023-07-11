The U.S. Department of Agriculture is launching a new data visualization tool, the Livestock Auction Dashboard, providing users the ability to view and access livestock auction market information in a manner that is simple to use and understand. Market information for cattle, sheep and goats will be available in a variety of visual formats in the new dashboard. For example, filters can be applied to allow users to see information from different markets and commodities throughout different timeframes. In addition to current reports, users can easily compare and analyze five years of historical data.

The dashboard includes data already published through the MyMarketNews platform. However, it offers the new benefits of dynamic visualization and easier analysis. For example, dashboard users will have the ability to filter data by properties, including date, state, market type, report title, and Slug ID — a four-digit number unique to each report — allowing information displayed to be customized to individual needs.

For those with questions about the new dashboard, contact Michael Sheats, director of the Livestock, Poultry, and Grain Market News Division, at 202-690-3145 or Michael.Sheats@usda.gov.

USDA Live Auction Dashboard. Image retrieved from USDA's AMS website.

Check out the Live Auction Dashboard here.

Source: USDA's AMS