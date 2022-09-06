On October 14–15, the Bellinger Foundation will host a celebration of the distinguished career of Dr. Gary Smith: preeminent professor, mentor, researcher, meat judge/coach, and innovator in the meat industry. The celebration, to be held in San Antonio, is an opportunity to express appreciation to Dr. Smith and further his legacy via the Gary ’68 & Kay Smith Intercollegiate Meat Judging Team Excellence Endowment at Texas A&M University.

The celebration will begin on Friday, October 14 at 6 p.m. at the Briscoe Western Art Museum with a Mexican Fiesta of food, drinks, and dance to the music of Asleep at the Wheel. Multiple speakers will be given time on stage to express what Dr. Smith has done for the industry.

A meat industry seminar will be held on Saturday, October 15 to discuss current topics regarding pathogens, sustainability, and government relations. A knowledgeable group of speakers is currently being selected. Saturday will conclude with a dinner, live and silent auction, speeches about and by Dr. Smith, and great music by Country Music Legend, Moe Bandy.

Suggested donation is $350 per person or $500 per couple. Table sponsorships are also available.

“Dr. Smith’s influence is felt in every corner of the industry,” said John Bellinger. “Whether they know it or not, Dr. Smith’s work has benefited the lives of nearly every consumer out there. From helping keep people safe to standardizing the way the industry grades carcasses, to mentoring today’s preeminent meat scientists, the effect Dr. Smith has had on the industry cannot be overstated. We’re honored to bring people together to celebrate his amazing career.”

Raising money for the Gary '68 & Kay Smith Meat Judging Team Excellence Endowment will provide long-term stability for the meat-judging program at Texas A&M University by helping fund scholarships for team members, pay team travel expenses, provide graduate student coach stipends, and support the team coordinator.

To attend the event or sponsor a table, contact Ayruvi Moos, 210-287-7333, ayruvi.moos@bellingerfamilyltd.com.

Source: FSNS/The Bellinger Foundation