The exhibitor and product database for interpack 2023 is now available online at interpack.com and is constantly updated with new information and products. The exhibitors’ profiles with detailed information about their products ranges is the core of this database. interpack will take place from May 4–10, 2023 at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany.

For international professionals from the food and beverage, bakery and confectionery, pharma, cosmetics, non-food, and industrial goods industries, interpack is the relevant platform for discovering innovations, trends, and product developments. It offers orientation for the challenges the industry is facing: switching to digital processes, adapting previous packaging, and process workflows to an even more sustainable strategy, new consumer habits, and supply shortage.

For all these challenges, the approximately 2,700 exhibitors at interpack 2023 will offer possible solutions and advice. Exhibiting companies can present their businesses individually and introduce their contact persons at interpack and their product innovations in the exhibitor and product database before the start of the event. The relaunch of the exhibitor profiles started across all Messe Düsseldorf online portals in mid-July and offers numerous new features.

Expansion of digital services

“Companies need to present their businesses and products optimally, not only in the trade fair halls but also online. The new exhibitor profile makes this possible,” explained Wolfram N. Diener, president & CEO of Messe Düsseldorf. “We are increasingly focusing on platforms that we can offer our customers in both physical and digital form. On our online portals, our trade fairs run 365 days a year. They are the first points of contact for their respective industries. In order to offer our customers the greatest possible benefit, we stay in regular contact with them and continuously develop our digital services such as the online portals.”

The database gives visitors a better overview of exhibitors and products on offer. This is made possible by convenient product sorting, a modern and clear design, and the option to filter according to personal interests. The option of quickly making contact before the trade fair helps with effective planning. Bevor interpack, users can also save their preferred exhibitors, products, and events in "myOrganizer". .

For further information on visiting or exhibiting at interpack 2023, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America at (312) 781-5180 or email info@mdna.com and visit interpack.com and mdna.com.

