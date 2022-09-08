The Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame will induct four new members to the 47th class this fall in Chicago during PACK EXPO International. Since 1971, the Hall of Fame has recognized career packaging and processing professionals for their significant contributions to the industry and education. This year’s honorees are Jean-Jacques Graffin, Rebecca Oesterle, Pierre Pienaar, and E. Jeffrey Rhodehamel.

The late Jean-Jacques Graffin dedicated his life to improving manufacturing and packaging for the food industry. A tireless inventor, he revolutionized dairy manufacturing and packaging; his weight filler and the rotary machine for filling milk remain in use to this day. The founder of Serac, Graffin received more than 100 patents over his lifetime, as well as multiple awards including the Nobel Prize for Entrepreneurs by French Academy.

During her decades-long career, Rebecca Oesterle led the charge at Energizer on several package development and project management innovations; she deployed those same skills during her time at Just Born Quality Confections. Currently, she brings over 40 years of packaging and project management experience as chair of the board of directors at the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP).

Pierre Pienaar has become one of the most prolific and recognizable packaging educators in the world. President of the World Packaging Organization, his passion is educating the world about packaging, the science of packaging, and the need to properly recycle. In addition to running a packaging consultancy in Australia, Pienaar lectures students in Food Innovation and Packaging at universities around the world.

Jeff Rhodehamel, PhD, earns his spot in the Hall of Fame as a true food safety renaissance man. Between his work protecting public health in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, innovating package design at Sealed Air Corporation, and passing the torch to the next generation of food scientists at Clemson University, Rhodehamel has been a leader throughout his career.

Organized by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the Hall of Fame welcomes new members every other year. Members are chosen by the Hall of Fame Commission, which selects inductees from individuals who have been nominated. The Commission includes a cross-section of industry professionals including suppliers, end users and journalists.

Joe Angel, president of PMMI Media Group and Hall of Fame Commission member shares his thoughts: “This year’s inductees are an exceptional group. Their knowledge, vision and lifelong dedication are an inspiration to our entire industry."

“We look forward to welcoming these four professionals to the Hall of Fame, Class of 2022,” adds Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “It’s with gratitude and appreciation that we acknowledge their contributions, which have enriched the packaging and processing industry worldwide."

Fourteen individuals comprise the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame Commission:

Joe Angel, president, PMMI Media Group, Publisher, Packaging World

Kim Carswell, consultant, formerly with Target

Kay Cooksey, Ph.D., professor and cryovac endowed chair, department of food, nutrition and packaging sciences, Clemson University

James Downham, president & CEO, PAC Global

Suzanne Fisher, CPP, Fisher Packaging, LLC

Mary Gregg, president, Springboard Packaging Solutions, Inc

Glen Long, senior vice president, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies

James Perry, director, Package Innovation + Sustainability, Abbott Nutrition

Bill Rice, principal, packaging technology, SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

Michael Richmond, Ph.D., PTIS, LLC Global Management & Packaging Consultants

Mark Shaye, vice president of engineering, Ken’s Foods, Inc.

Thomas L. Schneider, CPP, past chairman, Institute of Packaging Professionals, Past President, World Packaging Organization

David S. Smith, Ph.D., R&D executive, consultant, David S. Smith Associates

Nancy Wilson, CEO, Morrison Container Handling Solutions

The 2022 Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Monday, October 24 at PACK EXPO International. Additional information, as well as PACK EXPO International registration and event details, can be found at PACK EXPO International's website.

Source: PACK EXPO International