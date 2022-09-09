The Atlantic City Pickleball Open announced today that Dietz & Watson, purveyor of premium meats and artisan cheeses, will become the title sponsor of the inaugural indoor pickleball tournament to be held September 19–24 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The Dietz & Watson Atlantic City Pickleball Open Presented by Total Pickleball will feature the top professional and amateur players in the growing sport.

The partnership comes as parent company Pickleball Entertainment Consultants embarks on a strategic plan to produce a series of major indoor championships, with Atlantic City being the inaugural event.

"We are passionate about all things pickles and are excited to share our love for them, along with our broader line of protein-packed snacks, with the players and guests at the tournament and beyond,” said Lauren Eni Canseco, EVP brand strategy, Dietz & Watson.

Dietz & Watson’s partnership includes the naming rights for the event, exclusive concession offerings, official category status for a range of popular food items, branding in the event broadcast, signage throughout the event and more. At the event, Dietz & Watson will be showcasing its grocery partner ACME, which has been serving the region for nearly 130 years.

“At Dietz & Watson, we have been proud to call ACME family for 50 years,” said Louis Eni, CEO, Dietz & Watson. “As our longest standing grocery partner, we have seen first-hand the innovation and growth ACME has experienced by upholding the core values of quality product and superior service. A special thanks to ACME for their deep-rooted partnership, and passion for the business.”

The Atlantic City Pickleball Open has a three-year commitment with the Atlantic City Sports Commission and the Atlantic City Convention Center and is pacing to become one of the highest-attended pro and amateur events in the pickleball landscape. With more than 400,000 square feet, 42 consistent-quality, weather-proof courts and all the entertainment Atlantic City has to offer, the event promises to be a “can’t-miss” tournament for players and fans alike.

“We are excited to partner with Dietz & Watson to create a unique and delicious deli meat and cheese experience at the Dietz & Watson Atlantic City Pickleball Open Presented by Total Pickleball,” said PEC Partner Randall Sussman. “We want to provide our fans the best experience possible, and this is a key component in bringing our vision to reality. Dietz & Watson is the leading name in premium meats and artisan cheeses and will be a tasty treat for our fans and players alike. We are excited to welcome them as our title sponsor and look forward to an incredible event together.”

The Atlantic City Pickleball Open will feature all pro and amateur categories of competition. The purse for the pro categories is $50,000. Additional medals and trophies will be awarded as well. Players can enter the tournament by visiting atlanticcitypickleballopen.com

Source: Dietz & Watson