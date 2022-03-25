Winsight LLC, owner and operator of the Restaurant Leadership Conference (RLC), has welcomed Ecolab, a business in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services, as a title sponsor of the 2022 event.

As a long-time sponsor of RLC, Ecolab will continue to help foster growth and forward-thinking ideas in the restaurant industry, including in the areas of food safety, employee safety, and public health. Ecolab’s elevated title sponsorship enables the company to expand its food safety culture and brand protection education initiatives. Ecolab plans to share innovative ways their comprehensive foodservice expertise and offerings deliver greater value to today’s operators, including the Ecolab Science Certified program, On-Demand Digital Training, and more.

“Ecolab is truly one of the elite companies serving the restaurant industry,” said Chris Keating, EVP of conferences at Winsight. “Having them elevate their sponsorship to a title level, especially at this time when safety and sanitation are more important than ever, is very exciting and will have a real impact on operators.”

As the choice conference for senior executives from top 500 and emerging chains, RLC is anchored by premium networking opportunities and an expert-led agenda focusing on leadership stories, successful strategies, industry research, and conversations regarding the future of the foodservice market.

To learn more about RLC, visit restaurantleadership.com.

Source: Restaurant Leadership Conference