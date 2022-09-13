Wright Brand is celebrating its centennial anniversary in the place where it all started: Vernon, Texas. To mark the milestone, the brand is honoring the community with a one-day bacon festival on September 16, 2022, during which Vernon will be officially renamed Bacon City, USA, for the weekend.

The Bacon City, USA festival will commemorate 100 years since Roy Wright and Fay Eggleston mastered the creation of a thicker, fuller-flavored slice of bacon. From the inception of Wright Brand Bacon in the back of their family’s small grocery store, the Vernon community has supported the brand every step of the way.

“As we celebrate 100 years of Wright Brand, it was important for us as a business to go back to our roots where we were founded and maintain a critical presence in Vernon, Texas,” said Cal Tharp, senior brand manager for Wright Brand. “We’re excited to recognize our founding community as Bacon City, USA and we look forward to celebrating with our neighbors during the event.”

Wright Brand will kick off the celebration on September 16 in partnership with local businesses, by introducing a variety of bacon-centric offerings in stores along the newly named main street, The Bacon Strip. These small businesses will offer patrons experiences like the bacon manicure at KCM Nails, a Kevin Bacon Film Festival at Vernon Plaza Movie Theater, bacon bourbon barbeque sauce from LMW Grilling, bacon dog treats from Ducky’s Doggie Delights, and a bacon souvenir shop at CMC Décor. For a complete list of events visit BaconCityUSA.com.

“My relatives would be so thrilled that Wright brand continues to produce the outstanding bacon that customers love,” said Dan Wright, member of the Wright family. “We would not have made this 100th year anniversary if it had not been for the dedicated effort from all of the current and past Wright Team Members over these many years and the community of Vernon—they made it possible and they deserve the credit and thanks from all of us.”

Wright Brand’s newly appointed Mayor of Bacon City, USA will attend the festivities and will be formally inducted as mayor for the weekend.

To learn more about Wright Brand’s 100th anniversary visit WrightBrand.com or follow along with #Wright100 and visit the brand @WrightBrand on Instagram, and @WrightBacon on Twitter.

Source: Wright brand