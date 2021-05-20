At a press conference on April 28, 2021, Michael Rademacher-Dubbick, Chairman of the Advisory Board and spokesman for the owner family, and Dr Attila Michael Bilgic, CEO and Spokesman of the Executive Board of the KROHNE Group, explained the core values that have accompanied the company's success story from its foundation in 1921 to today, and how it will remain true to them in the future.

With the main message "THE SPIRIT OF CREATIVITY", the anniversary highlights the sides of the company that go beyond measuring technology: "KROHNE is a multi-layered combination of values. Our goal is to offer added value with our products, solutions and services. We can achieve this only by knowing or even anticipating the wishes of our customers from various industries and their applications," explains Dr Attila Michael Bilgic. "Meeting them requires creative ideas that equally drive technical innovation and organizational development, and continue to help KROHNE to accomplish pioneering achievements."

"The foundation for this is our family-oriented and appreciative corporate culture and KROHNE's special connection to art" adds Michael Rademacher-Dubbick. "THE SPIRIT OF CREATIVITY" stands for an open approach to unconventional ideas and shows that 100 years of KROHNE have been all about creativity and the company's innovative strength.

The anniversary kicks off with the start of "KROHNE Insights": the digital fair offers an overview of trends and industry topics in the form of industry-specific exhibition rooms with video messages as well as live presentations. At the same time, visitors have the opportunity to learn more about the "spirit" of the company and the anniversary in a 100 year KROHNE showroom. "KROHNE Insights" will be accessible worldwide and in 12 languages from June 7 at https://insights.krohne.com/.

Parallel to the opening of "KROHNE Insights," KROHNE is also going live with the anniversary website https://krohne.com/100years. It bundles all information on the anniversary that will include many different activities to which KROHNE will to invite and involve customers, partners and employees alike.