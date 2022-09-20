Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose recently recognized Cooper Farms for the company’s significant contributions to Ohio’s agriculture industry. As one of just seven companies featured in Secretary LaRose’s Agriculture Industry Spotlight, Cooper Farms was recognized for creating jobs, supporting Ohio communities, and embracing modern farming operations that are propelling the industry into the future.

“Secretary LaRose understands the crucial role agriculture plays in Ohio’s economy, and he’s always been a great friend to our state’s large ag community,” said Gary Cooper, chief operating officer of Cooper Farms. “As a family-owned company with more than 2,500 team members working every day to help feed Americans, we appreciate Secretary LaRose doing his part to keep our state as business-friendly as possible so we can continue to focus on creating jobs and supporting the communities where we live and work.”

Agriculture is Ohio’s number one industry and today most of Ohio’s 77,000 farms are run by families. As farmers and the small businesses who support them are busy preparing for the harvest this month, Secretary LaRose is highlighting special businesses that provide not only for their families, but for their communities across our state.

“Working on a small family farm taught me valuable life lessons, such as work ethic and grit,” said Secretary LaRose. “Ohioans are known for these values and they’re exemplified in our agricultural community. These are traditions that will continue to be passed on from generation to generation as Ohio’s oldest and largest industry continues to provide the food, fiber, and fuel the world needs and to power our state’s economy.”

Read more about Secretary LaRose’s Ohio Business Spotlight on Agriculture here.

Source: Cooper Farms