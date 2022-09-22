CAULIPOWER, maker of cauliflower crust pizza, has launched All Natural Chicken Nuggets. CAULIPOWER’s latest innovation is made with all natural white meat chicken raised with no antibiotics, with a veggie coating made of chickpea and cauliflower, making them the only chickpea and cauliflower coated chicken nuggets on the market.

CAULIPOWER’s new All Natural Chicken Nuggets are gluten-free and free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, trans fats, and added sugars. They’re packed with protein and have 29% fewer calories, 39% less fat, and 27% less total carbs than an average of the leading frozen nugget SKUs.

The brand’s new All Natural Chicken Nuggets join CAULIPOWER’s line of All Natural Chicken Tenders which are driving 22% of the growth in the chicken tender segment today and include the #1 spicy chicken tender in the entire better-for-you category.

Better-for-you chicken nugget sales dollars have increased 32% vs. a year ago, showing immense growth and opportunity within the category. When asked about the most important factors when choosing a chicken nugget, 34% of consumers say ingredients and 52% say that more nutritious offerings would improve the category.

“Since we launched our All Natural Chicken Tenders in 2019, our CAULIPOWER Crew has been asking us to reinvent another childhood favorite: the chicken nugget,” says Gail Becker, founder of CAULIPOWER. “Our new All Natural Chicken Nuggets are made with premium, all natural chicken and a veggie-packed coating that’s perfectly crispy and gluten-free."

CAULIPOWER’s All Natural Chicken Nuggets are now available nationwide in the freezer aisle at Sam's Club and will be available at Walmart in October, with thousands more stores coming later this year.

Source: CAULIPOWER