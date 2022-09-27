Quorn, a meatless, soy-free protein brand specializing in products that are good for consumers and the planet, has announced new menu items at dining/hospitality establishments across the U.S.
The locations include:
-
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema:
- Now through October 5, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations will offer a limited-time-offering meatless dish for cinemagoers to enjoy while watching the latest blockbuster: The 100% meatless “A.C. Artificial Chicken Sandwich” features Tillamook mozzarella, homemade marinara, roasted red and yellow peppers, parmesan, and fresh basil on a hoagie roll.
- The chicken in the sandwich is Quorn’s crispy, close-to-chicken ChiQin cutlet made with mycoprotein, the sustainable superfood that powers all Quorn products.
-
David Burke restaurants:
- Quorn makes its debut on menus at five David Burke restaurant locations across New York and New Jersey, with the Plant-Based Quorn “Chiqen” Parmesan. With basil, fresh mozzarella, and tomato, the sandwich features Quorn’s crispy mycoprotein-based ChiQin cutlet at the center, making it a 100% meatless option for lunch or dinner.
- Quorn can be found on the menus at: David Burke Tavern in New York City; The GOAT by David Burke in Union Beach, NJ; 1777 by David Burke in Morristown, NJ; Orchard Park by David Burke in East Brunswick, NJ; and Red Horse by David Burke in Rumson, NJ.
