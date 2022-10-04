M&M Carnot has launched the new product upgrade of the V4 hardware for its system controller and compressor controller panels. We developed the major product upgrade to meet customer needs for a sustainable industrial solution and to extend the life of fielded control systems for the future.

Along with communication upgrades, the new V4 microcontroller is now field updatable with a new Industrial Grade USB port, minimizing downtime by providing the user with the capability to receive updates from M&M Carnot via email or download. Finally, with facilities, and processes, becoming more complex, the new V4 Micro Processor has 33% more program memory to manage applications of all sizes. The new V4 hardware is retrofittable into exiting panels with minor software upgrades. M&M Carnot has also recently launched its panel-mounted PC touchscreen as an option to provide a more enhanced user experience for the V4 hardware.

M&M Carnot recently received the Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions.

Source: M&M Carnot