Niman Ranch has launched a USDA-graded, domestic, culinary-driven 100% grass-fed and finished beef program. Sourced exclusively from American ranches, the new beef program provides the marbling, tender texture, and consistent, rich flavor Niman Ranch is known for—but with the added health and environmental benefits grass-fed beef brings to the table.

“The vast majority of grass-fed beef on the market is lean, lacks marbling and has an off or mineral taste,” said John Tarpoff II, vice president of beef at Niman Ranch. “Our new program finally delivers grass-fed beef—born and raised right here in the U.S.—that even the most discerning steakhouse chefs would be proud to serve.”

Demand for grass-fed beef is exploding—since 2019 alone, grass-fed beef volume sales have increased nearly 15%. To meet this soaring demand, the market has been flooded with imported product as well as poor quality beef. By value, up to 80% of grass-fed beef sold in the United States is sourced from abroad.

“The focus in the grass-fed industry has been to simply meet this strong demand, not on the meat’s quality,” shared Tarpoff. “Niman Ranch is upping the game by offering the finest-quality grass-fed beef.”

Niman Ranch is so confident in the new line that it is putting every cut to the test as one of the few grass-fed programs to be graded by the USDA. The USDA’s graded beef program evaluates cuts for tenderness, juiciness, and flavor—samples are graded Select, Choice, or, if the very best, Prime. The vast majority of grass-fed beef does not make the cut in USDA’s grading, lacking the marbling and flavor required. Niman Ranch’s new grass-fed beef makes the grade thanks to top-line Angus genetics, a blend of nutritious grasses and industry-leading humane handling practices. Niman Ranch’s grass-fed beef is raised by independent family ranchers without antibiotics or hormones and is 100% Certified Humane, an ASPCA-approved third party animal welfare certification.

Wayne Christian, executive chef at the Westgate Resort in Park City, Utah, serves Niman Ranch’s new Grass-Fed Beef program. “A lot of farms and ranchers claim to have grass-fed figured out. We’ve tried almost all of them. They don’t live up to the hype,” explained Chef Christian. He continued, “Niman Ranch Grass-Fed beef finally gave us the ability to offer a grass-fed program on a menu surrounded by the highest quality beef available in the world. We have everything from Japanese Wagyu to Domestic to Dry Aged, and the quality and consistency of the Niman Grass-Fed Program finally gave us something our guests were looking for.” Westgate Resort’s The Edge Steakhouse was awarded the Best of State Steakhouse Winner three years in a row, a two-time Best of State Statue winner, Forbes Magazine's Top 12 Steakhouses in the nation and numerous other accolades.

Niman Ranch’s new Grass-Fed Beef Program is available at premium fine dining establishments and boutique grocers across the country. The program will expand to offer grass-fed hot dogs and additional prepared items.

