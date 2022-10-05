Just in time for the Halloween season, Tyson brand is introducing Spooky Nuggets. The limited-edition Halloween nuggets come in three shapes: pumpkins, bats, and ghosts. Made with 100% white meat chicken raised with no antibiotics, Tyson Spooky Nuggets are now available for a limited time through a giveaway on the brand's Instagram page.

"Our Fun Nuggets are a fan favorite, and we want to give people more ways to celebrate the season with new Halloween-inspired shapes," said Colleen Hall, senior director of marketing, Tyson brand. "There's no better way to gear up for a night of trick-or-treating than a warm, delicious spread of Spooky Nuggets."

Nugget fans can enter for a chance to win a coveted bag of Tyson Spooky Nuggets by commenting on the Instagram announcement post with the emoji of the shape they are most excited to try ( ) and tag a friend they'd like to share them with, using hashtags #TysonSpookyNuggets and #Sweepstakes now until October 14, 2022. Two hundred fifty valid entries will be randomly selected. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S. (D.C), 18+. Ends 10/14/22. See the official rules here.

Source: Tyson Foods