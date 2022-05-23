Arby's has launched its first-ever burger.

Arby’s is doubling down on our meat expertise and redefining the QSR burger category by introducing the highest-quality burger the market has seen yet—the new Arby’s Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. Premium Wagyu is normally reserved for the finest steakhouses, but the meat experts at Arby’s are now bringing it to the masses. A blend of American Wagyu and ground beef, the limited-edition Arby’s Wagyu Steakhouse Burger brings marbling, rich flavor, and buttery tenderness.

Wagyu beef is a breed of cattle that originated in Japan. The exclusive new burger features American Wagyu, which is a cross between Japanese Wagyu – one of the most sought-after meats in the world - and high-quality continental breeds of cattle. The 6.4-ounce burger, which is 50% larger than McDonald’s Quarter Pounder, uses a blend of 52% American Wagyu and 48% ground beef to deliver a premium steakhouse burger. Available for a limited time beginning May 23, the Arby’s Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is cooked using Sous Vide style, a unique method that locks in juices and rich flavor, producing a juicy, tender burger with a slightly pink center.

“Boring Burgers are a fast-food staple, so Arby’s felt compelled to raise the bar with a Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. Instead of focusing on making billions of mediocre burgers, we’re taking a stance on high-quality meat that deserves to be cooked properly,” said Patrick Schwing, chief marketing officer of Arby’s. “As the meat experts, we’ve spent over two years of dedicated research and development to deliver a premium burger that redefines what’s possible from a drive thru. Overdone burgers are over and done.”

The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger will feature an American Wagyu blended burger topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and a special burger sauce on a toasted buttery brioche bun to create a refined burger experience. Guests can also choose to add bacon and ranch for a more unique, indulgent flavor. The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger will be available from May 23 to July 31 at participating locations nationwide. Prices start at $5.99 and may vary by location.

Source: Arby's



