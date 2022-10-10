Process equipment manufacturer Gericke USA has unveiled the Gericke Continuous Mixer (GCM) line of continuous mixers. Applying the company's 127 years of mixing expertise to its development, the continuous mixer line automatically mixes multiple powders, granulates, flakes, liquids, and viscous materials in a single operation to offer an alternative to batch mixing in processes where high speed is as vital as the homogeneous product. The GCM mixers use gravimetric feeders to continuously weigh and meter each ingredient or material into the mixing chamber, where a proprietary, single shaft paddle assembly applies both axial and radial mixing to achieve the targeted homogeneity while advancing the mixture downstream.

Proven in mixing food, nutrition, chemical, plastics, and pharmaceutical products, the Gericke continuous mixers process up to 150,000 liters/hour and/or 100 tons/hour of dry materials in 24/7 operation. The mixers are available in optional FDA-compliant configurations for sanitary processes and ATEX-certified configurations as explosion-proof for hazardous environments, and in custom designs to meet virtually any requirements.

The Gericke continuous mixers are delivered fully assembled, tested, and ready for operation. Testing is offered at the Gericke test laboratory.

Source: Gericke USA, Inc