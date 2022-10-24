Rosina Food Products Inc., a leading manufacturer of frozen Italian specialty foods, opened a new meat processing facility in the Buffalo area. The $73.2 million facility was designed and constructed by Stellar, an award-winning firm focused on design, engineering, construction, thermal, refrigeration and mechanical services worldwide.

Global demand for Rosina products grew dramatically even as companies and consumers found themselves tightening their budgets with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 105,000-square-foot building includes a high-speed, state-of-the-art production line, which enables the family-owned company to ramp up production of frozen meatballs, sliced sausage and other toppings to keep up with soaring demand.

“The new facility allows Rosina to continue delivering excellent quality products to consumers,” said Russell Corigliano, chief executive officer and president of Rosina Food Products Inc. “We knew Stellar’s proven record of designing and building innovative, progressive facilities would set our company up for success as we sought to expand operations. The team worked alongside us every step of the way as obstacles arose and offered a list of solutions every time.”

Stellar provided planning, design, pre-construction and construction services for the Brownfield Clean-up Program project. The facility includes:

Receiving docks

Ingredient holding areas

Meat processing area

Oven room

Packaging room

Shipping docks

Ammonia refrigeration

Mechanical support equipment

Office spaces

Waste treatment facility

The Stellar team navigated a series of challenges throughout the project, including owner-requested scope additions, supply chain shortages and COVID-19 safety protocols.

The project was shut down in early 2020 for six months as the coronavirus spread, but Stellar successfully turned a setback into an advantage, using that time to make value management changes to the design. As part of these adjustments, Stellar engineered the building for future expansion including process line additions, consolidation of office areas and space for a future finished goods freezer.

“Our team was able to roll with the punches to make owner-requested changes as needed throughout the project,” said Stellar project manager Dobbie John. “We leveraged our experience and expertise to ensure the facility was completed on schedule and within budget. We’re thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with the Corigliano family to ensure their business continues thriving as it grows.”

Stellar self-performed 45% of the work utilizing the local labor market. To complete the project, 90% of the workers were contracted from western New York.

Despite setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic, winter weather conditions and material shortages, the project was completed as per the schedule. The new meat processing facility is now fully operational and is located at 3100 Clinton St. in West Seneca, New York.

