Rosina Food Products, Inc., Buffalo, New York, has announced its acquisition of the Mama Lucia brand of frozen retail Meatballs from Quaker Maid Meats, Inc. Mama Lucia Brand can be found predominately in the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest of the U.S. within the supermarket, military commissaries, and dollar store channels.

In announcing the acquisition, Mr. Russell Corigliano, president and CEO of Rosina Food Products, Inc. stated, “We are excited about this transaction. This acquisition is consistent with the Company’s strategic plan for growth and the products are consistent with our core capabilities.” Mr. Frank Corigliano, executive vice president of Rosina added that, “The Mama Lucia brand and its current distribution are an excellent fit into our family of brands, and we anticipate a very smooth transition for all of its customers many of whom already have a strong sales relationship with Rosina.”

The Mama Lucia Brand is an excellent complement to the already successful Rosina, Celentano, and Italian Village Brands sold throughout the United States and Internationally by Rosina Food Products, Inc.

In addition to its current production facility located in Cheektowaga, New York, Rosina has a new, state of the art protein facility scheduled to open in December 2021 in nearby West Seneca, New York.

Source: Rosina Food Products, Inc.




