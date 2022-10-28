The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Lone Star Bakery, Inc., a China Grove, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd’s pie products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically copper wire pieces.

The frozen beef shepherd’s pie products were produced on April 1, 2022, with a use by date of Sept. 23, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

8-oz. carton packages containing “BOOMERANG’S BEEF SHEPHERD’S PIE” with “USE BY 092323” on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. 31772” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributor and retail locations in California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that they received consumer complaints reporting entwined copper wire embedded in beef shepherd’s pie products with a use by date of Sept. 23, 2023.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with consumption of this product, but FSIS believes the copper wire pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or retailers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and retailers are urged not to sell them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Kay Grimes, corporate attorney, Lone Star Bakery, Inc., at 210-648-6400 ext.646 or kaygrimes@lonestarbakery.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS