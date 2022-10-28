This fall, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, a pioneer in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, and kosher frozen food categories for over 25 years, is expanding its Perfect line with three brand-new SKUs. The new products include Perfect Chick’n Tenders, Perfect General Tso’s Chick’n, and Perfect Nashville hot Chick’n, and are vegan, Non-GMO Project verified, and offer up to 17g of plant protein.

Plant-based “chicken” is seeing an increased appetite with chains like Burger King and Panda Express adding alternative chicken options to their menus. Dr. Praeger’s has plant-based chicken alternatives that can be cooked in under fifteen minutes.

Dr. Praeger’s products are made with clean ingredients. Among all plant protein buyers, Dr. Praeger’s Perfect Chick’n nuggets and Perfect General Tso’s Chick’n were the #1 preferred item compared to similar products from competing plant-based frozen food brands. The brand also ranked highest for nutrition out of all brands in the plant-based space.

“We are excited to expand our chick’n offerings with three new products we know our consumers will love,” said Ken Krasnow, executive vice president & chief marketing officer, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods. “These new SKUs provide the perfect combination of great taste, health, and variety that Dr. Praeger’s is known for.”

The new line of Perfect Chick’n products is hitting shelves at retailers nationwide including Publix, Shoprite, Giant Company, Key Foods, Meijer, Wegmans, Foodtown, and more.

For more information, visit www.drpraegers.com and @drpraegers on social.

Source: Dr. Praeger's