The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) appointed Kelly Cushman as its new vice president of domestic policy. In this newly created position, Cushman will oversee U.S. government engagement, advocacy and lobbying efforts on behalf of the U.S. pork industry.

“Kelly comes to NPPC with a proven track record as an effective leader and political strategist, developing and executing government affairs outreach programs,” said Bryan Humphreys, chief executive officer for NPPC. “We are pleased to have her step into this new role at a consequential time when policies such as the Farm Bill, visa reform and funding for foreign animal disease are on the table.”

Cushman is a seasoned public affairs and communications professional with over 25 years of experience. She has a blended background of political, government agency and corporate experience and has served as a trusted thought partner and strategic advisor to elected officials, major corporations and trade associations across the globe.

“I am excited to support America’s pig farmers who prioritize the health and well-being of their animals to provide consumers with high-quality and affordable pork products,” Cushman said. “I look forward to expanding and integrating NPPC’s government affairs engagement in Washington and across the country.”

Cushman has a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences from Clemson University and a Master of Science in environmental science and policy from Johns Hopkins University.

Source: NPPC