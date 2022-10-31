Foster Farms, a Farmerville, La. establishment, is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard clear pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The fully cooked, frozen, breaded chicken breast patties were produced on Aug. 11, 2022. The following products are subject to recall:

80-oz. plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of “CHICKEN PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with best by date “08/11/23,” establishment number “P-33901,” and lot code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging as well as “7527899724” under the barcode.

These items were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington, and may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints reporting hard clear plastic embedded in fully cooked, frozen, breaded chicken breast patty products with a best by date of Aug. 11, 2023.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with consumption of this product, but FSIS believes the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and retailers are urged not to sell them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or info@fosterfarms.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Ira Brill, Vice President of Communications, Foster Farms, at 209-394-6891.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS