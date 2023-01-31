The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is announcing that Wild Cajun Meals LLC, a Garland, Texas, establishment, is recalling approximately 18,418 pounds of frozen, fully cooked jambalaya and gumbo products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

The frozen, fully cooked jambalaya and gumbo items were produced beginning in September 2021 and have various sell by dates. The following products are subject to recall:

32-ounce plastic containers of “Lady Jambalaya Homemade Jambalaya”

32-ounce plastic containers of “Lady Jambalaya Homemade Gumbo”

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Wild Cajun Meals LLC is not a federally inspected establishment. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the frozen, fully cooked jambalaya and gumbo products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Andrew Odegbaro, registered agent, Wild Cajun Meals LLC at 214-435-9124 or at aodegbaro@wildcajunmeals.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS