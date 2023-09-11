The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Custom Made Meals LLC, a Denver, Colo., establishment, is recalling approximately 1,345 pounds of bacon-wrapped jalapeno product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The bacon-wrapped jalapeno item was produced with the incorrect product label affixed to the packaging on Aug. 30, 2023. The following product is subject to recall:

Variable weight black plastic trays with clear top film containing “Bacon-Wrapped BBQ Seasoned Chicken Grillers” and a code date of “USE BY 21-SEPT-23” represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “M4121A/P-4121A.” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri and Texas.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that a retail store informed them the product had the incorrect label affixed to the packaging.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators and/or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Custom Made Meals LLC Customer Service at 303-227-4993 or info@custommademeals.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Theresa Makelki, Sales Operations, at 720-595-3544.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854). Consumers can also submit a question via askFSIS or MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS