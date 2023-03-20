The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is announcing that WOW Frozen Food LLC, a Plantation, Florida, establishment, is recalling approximately 488 pounds of meat and poultry sfihas products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

The frozen, not-ready-to-eat sfihas items were produced on various dates since October 2022. The following products are subject to recall:

260-gram pouch bag containing 5 pieces of “WOW SFIHAS CALABRESA Brazilian Kielbasa.”

260-gram pouch bag containing 5 pieces of “WOW SFIHAS QUEIJO BACON Cheese with Bacon.”

260-gram pouch bag containing 5 pieces of “WOW SFIHAS FRANGO CATUPIRY Cream Cheese Chicken.”

260-gram pouch bag containing 5 pieces of “WOW SFIHAS CARNE Beef.”

These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida and sold through Instagram.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when various frozen sfihas meat and poultry products that did not have the USDA mark of inspection were observed at a retail location. Upon further investigation, FSIS determined that the products were not produced in an FSIS-inspected establishment.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailers and consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Ulisses and Suelen Godoy, owners, WOW Frozen Food LLC, at 954-664-9497.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS