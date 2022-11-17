Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys has ramped up operations ahead of the holiday season, expanding its Texas footprint and is well on its way to feeding thousands of Texans and beyond. The Houston-based brand has officially partnered with operators at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) and Dallas Ft. Worth Airport (DFW) making it easier for travelers to take home Antone’s popular po’ boys to loved ones.

IAH travelers can find the freshly pre-wrapped po’ boys at Peet’s Coffee in terminals B and D, Pink’s Pizza in terminal C and Hubcap Grill in terminal A. HOU travelers can grab a po’ boy from Peet’s Coffee in central and west terminals, and DFW travelers in terminal D at FW Magazine Travel store. Sandwiches are easily available to enjoy on layovers or to pack away into a carry-on for an in-flight snack.

Antone’s expansion to airports is on the heels of a successful launch into Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), which began selling Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys in multiple locations during July 2021.

“Year after year, there’s been an increased demand for Antone’s across Texas. We’re honored to continue to provide a well-known brand to loyal Texans. Now, we’re excited to see our po’ boys travel to destinations across the U.S. and introduce them to newcomers,” said Craig Lieberman, chief executive officer, Antone’s.

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys is most famously known for its cold, white-wrapped grab-and-go style sandwiches, including these popular, signature offerings:

The Original: ham, salami, provolone, chow chow, mayo, and pickles

Super Original: same as original but with extra meat and cheese

Turkey & Swiss: oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, mayo, and sweet & spicy pickles

Tuna: house-made tuna salad, provolone, and pickles

The Piggy: a blend of chopped ham, salami, pepper jack, and provolone with mayo, pickapeppa sauce, and dill pickles

Premium Roast Beef: premium roast beef, sharp white cheddar, and creamy horseradish

NEW Roast Chicken and Swiss: oven roasted chicken breast, Swiss cheese, mayo and sweet and spicy pickles

Antone’s is a Houston institution that has been feeding Texans for over half a century, and in 2022, it is celebrating its 60th year in business by bringing its sandwiches to more people across the state. To locate the closest Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, visit www.antonestexas.com.

Source: Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys