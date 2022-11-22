Applegate, maker of the nation's leading natural and organic meat, and Justin's, a category leader known for crafting real food products that contribute to the world in a positive and meaningful way, announce their support of Conscious Alliance's "Stop Hunger In Its Tracks" holiday meal campaign through a donation of $30,000. Colorado-based Conscious Alliance is a national hunger relief organization founded in 2002 that brings healthy food to children and families in their time of need. In July 2022, the non-profit hit a milestone of 10 million meals delivered since its inception.

Now, they are calling upon like-minded companies and consumers to support the "Stop Hunger In Its Tracks" campaign by donating products and making monetary donations. The campaign aims to raise $250,000, the equivalent of 500,000 meals.

How to get involved

Companies can get involved by signing up at this link. Companies can support the "Stop Hunger In Its Tracks" campaign through donating products or making a monetary donation.

Consumers can support the "Stop Hunger In Its Tracks" campaign in two ways. As a way to show appreciation for supporting the campaign, consumers that participate by taking the following actions will be entered for a chance to win a charcuterie basket with APPLEGATE and JUSTIN'S products.

Visit this link to make a monetary donation.

Visit @Applegate, @Justin's and @ConsciousAlliance on Instagram and share the campaign posts on their social networks.

"At Applegate, our goal is to spread the joy of natural and organic foods to individuals and families around the country, and especially during the holiday season. That's why we are so excited to partner with Conscious Alliance – alongside our friends at Justin's – to ensure that we're helping to put food on the tables of those affected by food insecurity," said Joseph O'Connor, president of Applegate. "We are honored to do our small part to make this holiday season a bit easier for people, and we're calling on other food companies to join us in our efforts to stop hunger in its tracks. Together, we can make a difference."

Every year 108 billion pounds of food go to waste while 1 in 10 people are food insecure. That's 130 billion meals in the trash that could be on plates, feeding people. "Applegate, Justin's, and Conscious Alliance have come together to change this. We believe no one should go hungry and no food should be wasted. So we're taking action to make a real difference for people across the nation," said Justin Levy, executive director at Conscious Alliance.

Sources: Justin's; Applegate Farms, LLC.