Dr. Bob Johnson joined WTI, Inc. as vice president of technical business development.

"We are excited to have Bob on our team. He will help create additional value for our customers, support key internal stakeholders and focus on growing new market segments," said Ralf Ludwig, owner and president of WTI.

Johnson has decades of experience in the meat industry ranging from operations, QA, tech services and primarily R&D and food safety at a time when zero pathogen tolerance and HACCP were introduced. His approach of partnering with and challenging innovative suppliers led to pre-converted, quantifiable nitrate to nitrite (natural, alternative cure) and clean label vinegar and lemon juice (flavor, freshness and pathogen reduction). These breakthrough discoveries have become the industry standard. Further, in an ingredient supplier role, Johnson supported customers globally via identification and implementation GMP/best practices strategies, managed significant national accounts and developed technical rapport directly with end user accounts (restaurant chain and distributors) to create ingredient demand.

Johnson routinely reflects on a conversation early in his career he had with Jimmy Dean. They were discussing R&D projects classed as "cost optimization" … Jimmy said, "I would rather justify the price than apologize over the quality." Very few words, yet very powerful which served as a foundation for him always seeking to understand "price versus cost."

Johnson graduated from Purdue with a Bachelor of Science in food science, from Kansas State with a Master of Science in meat science, and from Iowa State with a Ph.D. in meat science.

He resides in Wisconsin with his wife and is a passionate outdoorsman.

Source: World Technology Ingredients, Inc.