The 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), located at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga., from Jan. 24-26, 2023, will offer various opportunities for members of the global animal food and protein industries. Nath Morris, executive vice president of Expo, for USPOULTRY, expects approximately 28,000 attendees for the 2023 IPPE.

The first IPPE was held in 2013, according to Morris. “Recognizing that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, IPPE organizers are pleased with the increased value that the integration of the trade show brings, from the breadth of the education offerings to the number of exhibitors to the strong attendee interest,” Morris said.

The 2023 IPPE’s theme is “IPPE creates new experiences, delivers innovative technology, meets and exceeds your learning goals,” said Morris.

IPPE offers attendees the chance to connect with those in the College Student Career Program and the IPPE Young Leaders Under 30 Program, according to Morris. “You never know who the next up-and-coming rising star in your company or industry might be, and we encourage attendees to connect with these future young leaders,” Morris said.

One of the IPPE attendee activities, the New Product Showcase, will be held on the trade show floor in the B/C-Hall, Booth C10119 and will also be viewable through the IPPE mobile app, according to Morris. “In addition, an evaluation committee, comprised of university and media representatives, will review the New Product Showcase products and innovations and determine three “best of the best” among the entrants in the three categories: animal food, processing and live production,” Morris said.

Another of the IPPE attendee activites is the TECHTalks, which will discuss various topics ranging from production and animal health related topics, feed ingredients and feed production technology and technical topics related to meat, poultry and egg products and packaging, Morris said. A schedule of the 2023 IPPE TECHTalks was provided by USPOULTRY and is available here.

IPPE 2023 agenda at-a-glance

Monday, Jan. 23

8:00 a.m. ‐ 5:00 p.m. — International Poultry Scientific Forum

8:30 a.m. ‐ 5:00 p.m. — Latin American Poultry Summit

2:00 p.m. ‐ 5:00 p.m. — Understanding and Implementing Updated Appendix A&B Guidelines

Tuesday, Jan. 24

7:00 a.m. ‐ 3:30 p.m. — Pet Food Conference

7:30 a.m. ‐ 5:00 p.m. — College Student Career Program Interviews

8:00 a.m. ‐ 11:30 am. — Ph.D and Vet Career Program Fair

8:00 a.m. ‐ 2:00 p.m. — International Poultry Scientific Forum

8:00 a.m. ‐ 9:00 a.m. — Export 101 Seminar

8:00 a.m. ‐ 11:00 a.m. — Understanding and Implementing Updated Appendix A&B Guidelines

8:00 a.m. ‐ 12:00 p.m. — Feed Mill of the Future Conference

9:00 a.m. ‐1:30 p.m. — Animal Agriculture Sustainability Summit

10:00 a.m. ‐ 5:00 p.m. — Exposition Halls Open

10:00 a.m. ‐ 5:00 p.m. — Customer Connection Centers

10:00 a.m. ‐ 5:00 p.m. — International Trade Center open

10:30 a.m. ‐ 4:20 p.m. — TECHTalks

4:15 p.m. ‐ 5:00 p.m. — IPPE Welcome Reception

5:00 p.m. ‐ 6:30 p.m. — College Student Career Program Opening Session/Keynote Address

