Global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier KM Packaging is announcing the appointment of Justin Hattee as chief financial officer.

Hattee will focus on optimizing the company's financial performance and, in the short term, be particularly involved in KM Packaging's on-going expansion in Australia and overseas markets.

Hattee said, "KM Packaging is a well-managed company. I was attracted by its strong history of financial stability, company values, and the potential for continued profitable growth under the Employee Ownership Trust.

"KM is a fantastic customer-centric business with numerous growth opportunities, particularly in our international markets."

Previously, Hattee was CFO for Ideal Shopping Direct Ltd, where he spent 15 years. He was involved in delisting the company from the AIM and buying, consolidating, starting up and selling numerous subsidiaries.

Prior to that, he held senior roles in both Campbells and Burger King International and began his career with Bass on their management programme, working for Britvic Soft Drinks.

KM's Managing Director Frances Busby said, "We are delighted to have Justin on the team. He joins us at an exciting time at KM Packaging as we continue to build on the business's success.

"Justin will be instrumental in building and delivering our next chapter, working with the team, and bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience."

Source: KM Packaging