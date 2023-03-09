ZwitterCo, the advanced membrane technology company, is announcing the appointment of Christopher Ling as chief financial officer. Ling brings more than 25 years of financial leadership and a proven track record of successfully leading companies through accelerated product development and growth.

Ling's expertise in scaling companies is ideal as ZwitterCo is expanding into new markets to meet demand. The company delivers a novel membrane with properties that make it immune to irreversible organic fouling, even in the face of extremely contaminated wastewater. As water scarcity and the need for water reuse has increased, the demand for ZwitterCo's technology has grown significantly.

"Christopher is a financial executive with a breadth of experience that will enable ZwitterCo's next phase of company growth," said Alex Rappaport, co-founder and CEO of ZwitterCo. "It's imperative that we make industrial water reuse achievable and affordable, and Christopher's deep expertise in the technology industry and global commercialization will help us grow and scale to achieve these aspirations for our company and for the planet."

Most recently, Ling served as chief financial officer for Veo Robotics Inc., where he led finance, operations, IT and other support functions across the company. At Veo, Chris helped lead the company to product commercialization and adoption of groundbreaking technology with industry leaders across geographies and market verticals. He also successfully closed multiple funding rounds and developed products at scale in addition to growing people and teams across the organization.

Ling also brings a variety of experience in strategy and corporate finance from The Boston Consulting Group, FTI Consulting and KPMG. Ling also held leadership roles at Avery Dennison, CCL Industries and Agilent Technologies. In these positions, Ling played an integral role in the strategic growth and operations across various functions, resulting in seamless acquisitions, positive financial performance, and operational success.

"I am thrilled to be joining ZwitterCo and working with a company that is poised to make a significant impact on the global water crisis," said Ling. "With a multi-billion market opportunity that the company is uniquely positioned to address, I was drawn to ZwitterCo's mission of positively impacting the planet while building a sustainable business, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to help the company achieve sustained growth and deliver a real impact to the world."

As CFO, Ling will lead all aspects of the company's finance and IT functions, including overseeing the financial growth model for the company, supporting the executive management team on long-term strategic initiatives, building upon the strong customer portfolio and assisting with capital equipment investment. Ling holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Dalhousie University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.

This news comes on the heels of a year of growth for the company. In September, ZwitterCo announced a $33 million Series A investment in addition to welcoming senior hires across sales and operations, as well as breaking construction on a 30,000-square-foot technology innovation center in which the company plans to move new polymer formulations to field testing in under one month. ZwitterCo now has membranes in use across industries in digestate treatment, meat and poultry wastewater, dairy wastewater, and bioprocessing.

Source: ZwitterCo