Land O’Frost Inc., one of the nation’s best-selling brands of pre-sliced deli meats and a producer of specialty meats, is celebrating two decades since it first launched its community sports initiative.

As a family-owned and -operated organization, Land O’Frost is driven by the opportunity to support families' needs to make every day more fulfilling than the last. Thinking beyond healthy and cost-effective deli meat options to support the communities that support the organization, Land O’Frost partnered with Knox Sports Marketing in 2002 to grow its efforts to support over 10,000 youth sports teams nationally in 23 markets, impacting 102,000 children under the age of 10 years old in the United States annually.

“To us, the drive to help families thrive and grow goes beyond the high quality, cost-conscious deli meat options we offer,” said David Van Eekeren, president and CEO of Land O’Frost. “We value the opportunity our youth sports program has given to many communities across the country to get outside and enjoy time with friends and family.”

Land O’Frost youth sports sponsorships cover costs associated with organizing and operating youth sports organizations. This can range from uniforms, pictures and community donations to improve current practice and game fields. In addition to the team logistics, Land O’Frost supports hyperlocal access to quality, cost-effective lunch meat options.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to positively impact the lives of thousands of children and families. That is why we aren’t slowing down. We’re excited to continue to help families build a healthful and well-rounded lifestyle and contribute to more active communities nationwide,” continued Van Eekeren.

More information about Land O’Frost’s Youth Sports initiatives, including sponsorship opportunities, can be found here.