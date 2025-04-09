Episode 196: Power of Meat celebrates 20 years of meat retail insights

THE NATIONAL PROVISIONER PODCAST

Following up on the Power of Meat

Each year, the Power of Meat offers in-depth insights on consumer purchasing behavior, including pre and post trip. In addition to consumer purchasing and sales trends, the Power of Meat explores consumer perceptions of the meat industry and its production processes.

To get a deeper understanding of this year's research findings, we sat down with Anne-Marie Roerink, principal of 210 Analytics and author of the annual Power of Meat, to discuss record category sales, generational purchasing preferences, the future of the meat department and much more. Listen in to the full conversation to hear what to expect for the meat retail category in the year ahead.