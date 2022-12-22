Consumers want to know that the foods they eat not only taste good, but are nutritious too. Stryve Mini Air-Dried Beef Sticks is a recently launched product that consumers can feel good about snacking on. The individually wrapped air-fried meat sticks contain 6 grams of protein.

The Stryve Mini Air-Dried Beef Sticks first launched during the summer of 2022, Stryve’s Marketing Director, Paige Brown said. Though Brown said that the Mini Sticks only come in the Original flavor, she also said the larger-size product options comes in Spicy Peri Peri and Hatch Green Chile flavors and are seasoned with Stryve’s signature dry rubs.

Though the larger-size biltong sticks are still packed with protein at 14 grams per stick, the smaller-size product allows Stryve to reach a different kind of market.

“Stryve knew there was a way to meet even more of a convenient demand for smaller sticks which can be used for school lunch boxes and smaller grab and go bites,” Brown said. “We wanted a pure 'pantry pack' box.”

Not only are the Mini Sticks a convenient snack, whether on-the-go or at home, but they are suitable for consumers who are seeking a healthier snack. In addition to the 6 grams of protein per Mini Stick, the product also boasts no additives, all-natural ingredients, zero sugar and zero carbs. The product’s webpage advertises the product’s diet-friendly nature, as well, as the Mini Sticks are suitable for keto and other diets.

“The meat snack category is saturated with over-manufactured, highly processed, preservative-packed foods and snacks, greasy chips, questionable meats filled with sugar and preservatives. We need better snacking,” Brown said. “Stryve’s Mini Air-Dried Beef Sticks are the optimal healthy, convenient, on-the-go snack option because they are made from (U.S.) premium beef, all natural ingredients, naturally gluten-free, and free from preservatives and additives.”

The Mini Air-Dried Beef Sticks are made from only a few ingredients: beef, vinegar and 2% or less of salt, black pepper, white pepper, garlic powder, coriander, clove, nutmeg and raisin juice concentrate.

The biltong meat-preservation process is what allows Stryve to make their products protein-packed and healthier than other alternatives.

“Instead of blasting the beef with heat, biltong is hung and left to air dry at room temperature for two to three weeks. This all-natural drying process ensures that the beef retains nutrients, full flavor, and tenderness,” Brown said. “It also allows the meat to not have nitrites and preservatives and is why biltong has over 50% more protein than jerky.”

The protein-packed, nutritious biltong process is at the core of Stryve’s products.

“Creating the most delicious biltong snacks and taking jerky-eating American taste buds to a whole new level has been a dream come true for Founder Warren Pala,” Brown said. “Warren was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa and grew up eating biltong even before he had teeth and has been making biltong for nearly 30 years.”

Brown said that Stryve is looking forward to sharing their category expansion and incrementality concepts for the upcoming year.

The Stryve biltong stick variety pack sells for $27.99 per 12 sticks and includes four of the Original flavor, four of the Spicy Peri Peri and four of the Hatch Green Chile. The Mini Beef Stick Pantry Pack sells for $19.99 per 20 sticks. Other Stryve products include Air-Dried Beef Slices, a Biltong Slab, a Sliced Biltong Mega Pack and more. Visit here to learn more about Stryve, their Mini Air-Dried Beef Sticks, the biltong process and more.